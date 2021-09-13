Two arrested for hijacking e-hailing driver

Two men have been arrested for the hijacking of an e-hailing driver in Sidwell on Sunday afternoon.

The men, aged 18 and 20, had been picked up in Commercial Road and taken to a nearby centre to withdraw money.

On route, they allegedly held the 23-year-old driver at gunpoint and ordered him to stop the vehicle.

He was ordered out of the vehicle at the Truckers Inn in Motherwell.

They then made off with his blue VW Polo, cellphone and cash.

The car’s tracker led police to the Algoa Park vicinity, where the car was spotted in Chase Drive.

“A chase ensued when the suspects spotted the police vehicle.

“Police succeeded in stopping the vehicle at the corner of Uitenhage Road and Chase Drive,” police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said.

Both men were detained on a charge of vehicle hijacking.

