WATCH | 'We are busy, we have no time for fools': Ndlozi seemingly turns down Mboweni's debate invite

Tito Mboweni's debate invite to EFF leaders has seemingly been met with a cold reception by the party's MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

At the weekend, the former finance minister extended an invite to Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu and Ndlozi, saying they should come to Magoebaskloof in Limpopo.

Mboweni said the invitation was so they could have a debate on the reconfiguration of South African politics and society.