St Andrew’s librarian encourages women to take up leadership roles

St Andrew’s College librarian Vuyokazi Jamieson, who is attending a leadership programme in Washington DC in the US, believes courage can be used to overcome any limitations or fears.

Jamieson is attending the Humphrey H Hubert Programme, which started in August and will end in June.

Jamieson, who has been a librarian for 23 years, said she had been told about the programme by a friend.

“I have been working as a teacher-librarian at St Andrew’s College for six years,” she said.

Jamieson was nominated by her colleagues for the Eastern Cape Librarian of the Year award in 2019.

She later came second in the SA Librarian of the Year awards.

She is being hosted by Penn State University.

“I was excited when I received the news that I had received the award to attend the programme.

“The award is fully supported by the US.

“My family, school and colleagues in my profession celebrated with me.

“One of my bittersweet memories was waving goodbye to my family as I went through the boarding gates for my flight in Gqeberha on August 15.

“I knew that for my husband and my beautiful daughters waving back was the most difficult thing they could do, but they assured me that they were happy for me to fly off and realise my dream.”

She encouraged women to serve with their hearts.

“If you choose courage every day, you have overcome any limitation and fears that may be threatening to govern your territory.

St Andrew’s College headmaster Alan Thompson said they were extremely proud of Jamieson.

“She is such a dedicated, passionate librarian, an outstanding example to our boys,” he said.

“The library is a special place in our school.

“You can feel Vuyo’s energy and commitment from the moment you walk in.”

