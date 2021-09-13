Mother’s torment after child, 9, infected with rabies
‘I watched my son die’
Before his death, little Owam Bhuti would aggressively throw himself against the hospital walls and windows while foaming at the mouth.
His mother was forced to chase him around Dora Nginza Hospital as he would escape from the room after having bouts of severe aggression...
