Cash-in-transit driver who ‘vanished with R2m’ nabbed three years later

A cash-in-transit driver who allegedly stole cash he was supposed to load into ATMs in KwaZulu-Natal in 2017 has been arrested.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the man was arrested by the Empangeni K9 unit and crime intelligence in Empangeni on Thursday. He will appear in the Richards Bay magistrate's court on Monday.

“The suspect has been on the run since 2017 and a warrant of arrest was issued by the court,” said Gwala.

“It is alleged that on May 3 2017, the suspect was driving a cash-in-transit vehicle at Richards Bay. While his crew were busy loading money into an ATM, the suspect vanished with money bags.

“The total amount of cash that went missing was R2m. A case of theft was opened at Richards Bay SAPS. The docket was transferred to the provincial organised crime for further investigation.”

TimesLIVE