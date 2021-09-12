Saphra approves Pfizer Covid-19 shot for children 12 and up

The South African Health Products Authority (Saphra) has approved Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for use by children aged 12 and older, paving the way for the government to offer vaccinations to teenagers.

The health regulator said the decision came after a review of updated safety and efficacy information submitted in March this year.

After a bumpy start, South Africa's vaccination campaign has ramped up in recent months with a solid supply of shots secured and just over 12% of its more than 60-million people vaccinated. That puts the country well ahead of others on the continent.