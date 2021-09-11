Woman shot dead in New Brighton home

A woman was shot dead in New Brighton on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident happened at about 4.30pm.

“A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot and killed at a house in Singapi Street in New Brighton as she was busy with family members in preparation for a funeral today [Saturday].”

“An unknown man entered the yard and fired several shots at Ntombizanele Ndevulana. She died at the scene. The motive for her murder is under investigation.

Van Rensburg said on Friday night New Brighton Police Station Commander Col Vuyusiwe Tembani led a team of officers, including members of the anti-gang unit, in raid after several murders occurred in the township on Thursday.

“The team went in search of the people who went on a rampage on Thursday night killing five people in the area.”

She said at about 9.45pm the team moved into Mendi Street and, while suspected gang members scattered in different directions, one was found seated in a hijacked vehicle.

“As soon as he saw the police members, he got out and threw a 9mm pistol under the vehicle . He was apprehended and the firearm with 20 rounds of ammunition was recovered. The vehicle was reported stolen in Ikamvelihle in August 2021.”

She said the registration plates of the vehicle been changed.

“As AGU members chased after the other suspects on foot, a second suspect was arrested in Mtimka Street, also in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“Investigators are probing possible links to the recent murders that took place in the area.”

Mount Road Acting District Commissioner Brig Thandiswa Kupiso commended Tembani and her team for their immediate action in tracing and arresting the suspects.

Asked if the killing of Ndevulana on Friday was linked to the rampage the day before, Janse van Rensburg said this possibility would form part of the investigation into her death.

