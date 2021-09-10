Police seek information on murders in New Brighton

Gqeberha police have appealed to the community to help them track down suspects in several murders which occurred in New Brighton in the last 24 hours.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the body of Nceba Ntilili, 30, had been found outside his home in Tshiwula Street at about 4pm on Thursday.

“It is alleged that about six suspects approached his vehicle, a silver VW Polo, while he was seated inside,” she said.

She said Ntilili had run towards his house as multiple shots were fired at him, and he had collapsed and died.

Van Rensburg said in a second unrelated case at about 6pm the same day, Mzwakhe Baskiti, 50, had been driving in Mbizweni Square, New Brighton, when three unknown suspects fired at his vehicle.

Baskiti died at the scene.

“A third incident took place at about 9pm in Sangotsha Street, New Brighton.

“After responding to a complaint of shooting, police found paramedics attending to a female, Phumeza Rwayibane, 40, who had gunshot wounds,” Van Rensburg said.

“The body of another victim, Siphumle Gade, 55, was found in a backyard.

“Both deceased had sustained gunshot wounds.”

She said the motive and suspects for all these murders were unknown at the stage.

Police have urged anyone with any information relating to the murders to contact the provincial organised crime investigation unit’s Lt-Col Willie Mayi on 082-697-5914, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated as strictly confidential.

HeraldLIVE