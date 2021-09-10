Life Esidimeni patient’s burial rites disturbed for late autopsy

One of the Life Esidimeni patients, who died hundreds of kilometres away from his family, had his burial rites disturbed by Gauteng department of health officials who wanted to do a late postmortem.

Dr Richard Lebethe, a senior official in the department, said he feared evidence would be lost if Sizwe Hlatshwayo was buried, he told the Life Esidimeni inquest in the Pretoria high court yesterday.

Hlatshwayo had been a patient at Life Esidimeni for 16 years before he was moved without his family's knowledge.

“The fear was that if Sizwe was buried, we would have to exhume and lose evidence that is important,” Lebethe said in his statement. “The family was upset that the department was asking to do the autopsy now when they had the body for so long without doing it.”

The Life Esidimeni inquest seeks to find if anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 144 mental health patients who died from neglect at non-governmental organisations (NGOs) across the province.

They were transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities after then MEC for health Qedani Mahlangu terminated the contract to cut costs.