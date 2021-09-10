Digital vaccination certificates just a week away, says health ministry

A week from now, all vaccinated South Africans will be eligible for a digital vaccination certificate, which the department of health says is “now under development”.

On Friday morning, health minister Dr Joe Phaahla said, “We have commenced with the development of the digital vaccination certificate which will be protected from fraud.”

He said the new certificates will be uploadable on a smartphone and will be printable too.

“This is in line with the World Health Organisation’s initiative to attempt to standardise vaccination proof all over the world,” he said, “and in a matter of a week this should be available to those who are vaccinated in South Africa.”

Once the certificate is available it will be so for “anyone who has been fully vaccinated, as long as their details appear in the EVDS [Electronic Vaccination Data System']," he explained.

In other words, it won’t only be for vaccines going forward, but anyone who is fully vaccinated regardless of how long ago.

Amid the mandatory vaccination debates, the minister said, “We have no intention to use this to deny people without a certificate access to public services, but it could be used for entertainment venues, sports venues and the like.”