POLL | Who will win the match between Chippa United and Royal AM?

Football fans are gearing up for the anticipated DStv Premiership match this weekend between Chippa United and Royal AM.
The Chilly boys will take on league rookies Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium in KwaZuu-Natal on Sunday afternoon. The match will kick off at 3pm.
Chippa is coached by former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt and Royal AM is coached by former Bloemfontein Celtic coach John Maduka.
Both teams have been talking up their chances ahead of the encounter, predicting a tough match ahead.
Last month, Chippa revealed 15 signings for the new season.
The team added centre-forward Jemondre Dickens, goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua, Namibian and team captain Lubeni Kaukongo from French club LOSC Lille B, Malawi international and former Jomo Cosmos player Aboubacar Bemba Sangane, former Black Leopards striker Rodney Ramagalela, former Moroka Swallows midfielder Sammy Seabi, Tebogo Makobela, who is making a return to Chippa, and Vuluyeke Zulu.
This is will Royal AM's first game after it was fined R4m, of which R2.8m is suspended, in the disciplinary committee (DC) hearing outcome into the four playoffs games they failed to honour.
Of that R4m sanction, R2,8m — or R700,000 of the R1m per game — is suspended for two years, so the total to be paid is R1.2m.
The PSL’s statement read: “The club was found guilty of all charges of misconduct against it arising from its failure to honour its fixtures against Chippa United FC and Richard’s Bay FC which were to be played from June 19 to 30.”
