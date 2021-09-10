POLL | Who will win the match between Chippa United and Royal AM?

Football fans are gearing up for the anticipated DStv Premiership match this weekend between Chippa United and Royal AM.

The Chilly boys will take on league rookies Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium in KwaZuu-Natal on Sunday afternoon. The match will kick off at 3pm.

Chippa is coached by former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt and Royal AM is coached by former Bloemfontein Celtic coach John Maduka.

Both teams have been talking up their chances ahead of the encounter, predicting a tough match ahead.