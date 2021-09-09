Sassa shuts down 'no vaccine, no R350 grant' claims

The SA Social Service Agency (Sassa) has shut down claims that those who have not been vaccinated will miss out on the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

The grant was reintroduced to provide assistance to people “in dire material need who are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs”, including those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

More than 12-million people have applied for the R350 grant, with millions receiving their first payment in the latest cycle.

However, a fake news report was circulated that those who did not get the Covid-19 jab will not be eligible for the grant.

Sassa moved to shut down the claim, calling it “false”.

“Covid-19 vaccination is not part of the special Covid-19 SRD grant application criteria,” it said.