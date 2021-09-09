Sassa shuts down 'no vaccine, no R350 grant' claims
The SA Social Service Agency (Sassa) has shut down claims that those who have not been vaccinated will miss out on the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.
The grant was reintroduced to provide assistance to people “in dire material need who are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs”, including those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
More than 12-million people have applied for the R350 grant, with millions receiving their first payment in the latest cycle.
However, a fake news report was circulated that those who did not get the Covid-19 jab will not be eligible for the grant.
Sassa moved to shut down the claim, calling it “false”.
“Covid-19 vaccination is not part of the special Covid-19 SRD grant application criteria,” it said.
The below information is false and does NOT come from SASSA. COVID-19 vaccination is not part of the special COVID-19 SRD grant application criteria.#SASSACARES #Covid19SRDGrant @The_DSD @nda_rsa @PostofficeSa @GCISMedia @GovernmentZA pic.twitter.com/Q5Xk1ehSX3— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) August 30, 2021
In May, the agency warned of fake messages making the rounds on social media, claiming beneficiaries of the grant would receive a “triple pay” of R1,050 if they hadn't got payments in the past months.
“Attention. If you haven’t received your last R350 for the passed [sic] months. Many people yesterday received R700 Sassa and some received triple pay R1,050,” read the message, before directing people to a google link.
The agency rubbished the message, saying it was not true and does not come from Sassa.
The SA Post Office (Sapo) also warned beneficiaries not to fall for a scam promising to get them a spot in line.
In a statement sent to TimesLIVE, it said it had “become aware of instances where self-appointed queue marshals ask customers who visit their branches a fee for a place in the front of the queue”.
Sapo said this is illegal, and charges may be brought against those responsible.
TimesLIVE