Mbalula clears the air on R250 driving licence renewal booking fee

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has cleared the air on the controversial R250 booking fee to renew a driving licence, claiming the cost is not new.

This week the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) was accused of charging motorists a new R250 payment to make an online booking for a slot in the queue to renew a driving licence.

Taking to social media, Mbalula said reports that the fee was new were “false”.

“There is no new fee,” he reiterated. “We have gazetted for public comment an added option to make new licence cards. In the future you should be able to make them online and pay the R250 you would have paid had you opted for the current option of DLTC [driving licence testing centre].”

The gazetted notice, with details for submitting comments, can be found here.