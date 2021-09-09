Criselda Kananda is happy, healthy & finally divorced after a hectic year

Activist and media personality Criselda Kananda recently celebrated overcoming huge life obstacles and coming out triumphant.

Just this year, the media personality began her journey with ARVs (antiretroviral drugs), had gallbladder surgery, fought Covid-19 pneumonia and finally got divorced after a three-year battle.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Criselda expressed her joy at having conquered challenges that could have broken her.

“Through the pain and the challenge at the time you feel like it's unending and you feel like you are targeted but then you focus on the positive and realise that there's so much strength in you ... One of the mantras that I subscribe to is acknowledging that nothing lasts forever,” she said.

Criselda described her three-year journey to finalising her divorce from ex-husband Siyolo Dudumashe as “draining”. She added that though she's opening up about it now, it happened six months ago and she chose to wait till she was healed before speaking about it.

“I just kept it to myself ... realising that it's done and real ... when I began to talk about it, I talk from a place of being completely healed.”

“It was three years of trauma, three years of depleting finances, it's ridiculous, I feel like there should be a better system for people who choose to opt out of toxic relationships,” she added.