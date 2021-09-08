Get the jab, pleads life insurer as it reveals extent of Covid-19 death claims

Momentum Metropolitan’s life insurance businesses paid R10.7bn in death claims during the year, compared to an average R5.6bn a year over the three years preceding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group has made an additional provision of R2.2bn for an extended period of future Covid-19 claims.

This was revealed when it declared its annual results on Wednesday.

Group CEO Hillie Meyer said normalised headline earnings were down 34% to R1bn for the 12 months to end-June. Operating profit declined by 93% largely due to the impact of Covid-19 claims.