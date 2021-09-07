Employer body Neasa says vaccination should be employee’s choice

Though getting vaccinated remains voluntary, the directive provides guidelines for employers to make vaccinations mandatory but subject to certain conditions.

According to the directive, an employer can determine whether an employee is required to be vaccinated by identifying those employees who pose a risk of transmission or risk of severe Covid-19 disease or death due to their age or comorbidities.

Neasa’s Gerhard Papenfus and Jaco Swart said government’s new directive “is an infringement on the individual’s constitutional rights” and is not justifiable.

“In terms of this directive, every employer, excluding those who employ 10 or less employees, had to, within 21 days from 11 June, 2021, indicate whether or not it intended to make vaccinations compulsory in the workplace and, if so, had to identify those employees who, by virtue of the risk of transmission through their work or their risk of severe Covid-19 disease or death due to their age or comorbidities, must be vaccinated.

“The directive contains no indication as to the consequences for an employer who failed to make this election within the 21-day period, which has long expired.

“It is also unclear which sanction, if any, would befall an employer who has not made such an election, or whether employers may still do so after the expiry of the period.”

Papenfus and Swart believe this “seemingly innocent directive holds a number of potential legal and moral ramifications within the context of the infringement of individual rights and the termination of employment where an employee elects not to be vaccinated”.

“The most obvious infringement of rights can be found in sections 12(2) and 15 of the Bill of Rights, as contained in the constitution, which deals with the right to bodily integrity and the right to freedom of religion, belief and opinion, respectively.

“There can be little doubt mandatory vaccination infringes on these rights and this much is acknowledged in the directive itself.