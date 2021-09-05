NGO welcomes sewing machine donation after burglary leaves members battling

A Gqeberha NGO that was burgled in 2020 saw its luck turn recently when the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture donated sewing machines to the organisation to end off the Women’s Month celebrations.



Five sewing machines and five overlockers were handed over to the Siyazingca Social Group during an event in Daku Township on Thursday...