Gqeberha police seek help to trace mother of abandoned foetus

A grizzly discovery of a foetus with its umbilical cord still attached was made about 5m from a sewerage drain in Gqeberha on Saturday afternoon.

Kabega Park police are now seeking the community's help to trace the mother of the foetus.

It is alleged that at about 1.30pm, a partially decomposed foetus was discovered about 5m from a sewerage outlet drain in Greenbushes. The umbilical cord was still attached.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the drain was in a bushy area at the back of a quarry in Mission Road in Greenbushes.

“Police suspect that the gender of the foetus is that of a boy,” she said.

She said a case of concealment of birth was under investigation.

Police have urged anyone who can assist in tracing the mother of this foetus or may be suspicious of any person who may have been recently pregnant and no longer has a child, to contact SAPS Kabega Park detectives on 041-397-6802.

