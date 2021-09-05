Rugby

All Blacks whitewash Australia with 38-21 win in Perth

By Reuters - 05 September 2021
Ardie Savea failed a HIA test and did not return to the field after suffering a knock in his first match as New Zealand captain.
Image: @AllBlacks/Twitter

The All Blacks shone in the Perth sunshine with a string of glittering tries to hammer the Wallabies 38-21 on Sunday and continue their dominant start in the Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks were a man down for 20 minutes through the middle of the one-sided clash at Perth Stadium, with Jordie Barrett red-carded for planting his boot into Marika Koroibete's face when jumping to catch a box-kick.

It scarcely mattered as Ian Foster's men blew out an 18-0 halftime lead to complete a 3-0 whitewash of the Wallabies in the Bledisloe Cup, the annual series contested by the trans-Tasman nations.

Inside centre David Havili grabbed a brace of tries, while Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown and George Bridge also crossed for five-pointers. 

