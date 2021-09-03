SA’s refusal to take in 126 Afghan refugees puts lives in danger: lawyers

By saying no to a request to house 126 Afghan refugees, the SA government has placed their lives in danger.

That’s the view of lawyers Lara Mullins and Mark Pienaar. They were acting on behalf of the US-based NGO Exitus to ask for the refugees, who are fleeing a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, to be accommodated in SA.

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) said on Wednesday night it had received the request, but turned it down because SA’s social welfare system was already under strain.

The refugees are in Pakistan.

Mullins and Pienaar, of law firm Schuler Heerschop Pienaar Attorneys, requested on Exitus’s behalf that the 126 refugees — 60 of them children aged nine or younger — be allowed refuge in SA for six months.