Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes gold worth R3.2m and cars from mine 'kidnappers'

The Free State High Court has granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) a forfeiture order to seize gold worth R3.2m and three vehicles from alleged kidnappers who abducted a Harmony Gold mine employee's wife.

The court granted the order for the seizure of R1.3m in cash, 21 pieces of gold worth R3.2m and a Jeep Cherokee, BMW and Nissan Almera.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Charmaine Botha was abducted from work and held hostage in a shack at Thabong, Welkom, in November 2018.

“Kidnappers then called Johan Botha, who is the husband of Charmaine and also an employee of Harmony Gold mine in the Free State, demanding a brick or a bar of gold in return for the release of his wife.

“Botha reported the matter to his employer and the SAPS. The mine management gave him a bar of gold valued at R6.5m to give to the kidnappers and the wife was released after the kidnappers received the gold,” said Shuping.