Chinese citizen arrested after perlemoen tip-off

A Chinese national was arrested in Summerstrand on Thursday night for allegedly being in possession of a prohibited firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and bribery.

Gqeberha police had responded to a tip-off about a suspect on his way to secure a perlemoen deal.

Police said the man was spotted in Marine Drive in a brown BMW.

As police officers approached the vehicle, the driver sped off, but was eventually stopped.

A 9mm firearm was found in his jacket and an undisclosed amount of cash was discovered in the car.

The suspect allegedly offered to pay the police to let him go.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brig Thandiswa Kupiso commended the police for their swift response and arrest of the suspect.

“Illegal abalone activities in the metro are a huge concern and every effort must be made to protect the exploitation of this species.

“Corruption and bribery is one of the major problems facing society as it erodes trust and can cause reputational damage to the image of our organisation,” Kupiso said.

The 30-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

HeraldLIVE