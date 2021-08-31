WSU student fatally stabbed in university residence during argument over muthi claims

A Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student was stabbed to death at St Patrick's residence in Southernwood on Monday night, allegedly during a heated argument with another student relating to the use of muthi.



Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana on Tuesday morning confirmed to DispatchLIVE that a 24-year-old WSU student had died after he was stabbed by a 29-year-old student following a heated exchange...