Missing Butterworth woman's remains found buried in bathroom, husband arrested

Remains believed to be that of Noluvuyo Nonkwelo-Ndema, who went missing in July 2019, have been found buried in a bathroom of her house in Zingqayi Village near Butterworth.



The remains were exhumed on the afternoon of Monday. Her 43-year-old husband was arrested at their home where the body was recovered...