New Covid-19 variant not a threat to vaccine efficacy, say scientists

The new Covid-19 variant announced in SA is highly unlikely to stop currently administered vaccines from preventing severe disease and death.

This is according to specialist scientists at the National Institute for Communicable Disease, who held a press conference on Thursday night to reassure the public that they are keeping an eye on the new variant.

However, they said there was no reason to believe the variant — dubbed C.1.2 — will disrupt the efficacy of either the J&J or the Pfizer vaccine, both of which are being rolled out in the country.

Prof Penny Moore of the NICD said it was understandable that the public was wondering what the implications on vaccines of the new variant were, but said there was little reason for concern at this point.