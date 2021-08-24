The Herald readers pitch in to help New Brighton mother who lost everything in shack fire

Touched by the story of a mother who lost her two daughters in a shack fire in New Brighton in July, a group of good Samaritans gathered donations to give the mourning mother a boost as she tries to pick up the pieces and move forward.



Nomathamsanqa Ngqoboka, 35, was overcome with emotion on Friday when the donors handed over blankets, clothing and money. ..