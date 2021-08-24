Reduce, re-use and retrade is this trash-busting team’s mantra

Community recycling project helping to feed the poor and clean the environment

PREMIUM

Seeing trash blowing in the wind was the impetus for Maria Grewar’s initiative that has helped some of Gqeberha’s impoverished residents make a living off litter.



Re-Trade, the “trash trade” initiative started in 2013, has grown in leaps and bounds, and has landed Grewar and her team a spot among the finalists for the The Herald Citizens of the Year award, in partnership with Nelson Mandela University, in the category of innovators...