Battle for Nelson Mandela Bay begins
Parties reveal mayoral candidates as registration window for municipal elections closes
Who will be Nelson Mandela Bay’s next mayor?
The race for the City Hall hot seat is now well and truly on after the DA on Monday announced incumbent Nqaba Bhanga as its candidate for the upcoming local government elections. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.