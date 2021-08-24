Nelson Mandela Bay stockbrokers plead not guilty to R22m fraud

Two stockbrokers accused of defrauding 100 people of more than R22m pleaded not guilty in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gqeberha on Monday.



Michael Rathbone, 31, and Leon Lewitton, 29, dressed in matching grey and purple, appeared before magistrate Nolitha Bara. ..