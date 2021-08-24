'I'm sorry for covering Nosicelo's grieving mom with ANC regalia': MP Princess Faku speaks out
ANC MP and gender-based violence activist Princess Faku has apologised for covering Ntombizodwa Mtebeni, the grieving mother of slain Fort Hare law student Nosicelo Mtebeni, with ANC regalia.
The family this week visited the place where Nosicelo was brutally murdered in Quigney, East London...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.