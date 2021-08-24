'I'm sorry for covering Nosicelo's grieving mom with ANC regalia': MP Princess Faku speaks out

PREMIUM

ANC MP and gender-based violence activist Princess Faku has apologised for covering Ntombizodwa Mtebeni, the grieving mother of slain Fort Hare law student Nosicelo Mtebeni, with ANC regalia.



The family this week visited the place where Nosicelo was brutally murdered in Quigney, East London...