Another trailblazing move by MacG’s Podcast and Chill as they air on Channel O
Despite having being “cancelled” a few times on the net, MacG remains a fave and his podcast continues making trailblazing moves with his latest one seeing his podcast get housed by Channel O TV.
In a statement sent out by the music channel, they announced their decision to add the popular podcast to their line-up — a move they describe as a “culture reset”.
“We love giving our viewers content that is relevant, relatable and topical, and Podcast and Chill with MacG is exactly that. The interviews are always candid, interesting and impossible to ignore. The chemistry between MacG and his guests makes for great television and we’re thrilled to have them join Channel O,” says Nomsa Philiso, the director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.
Taking to social media, MacG expressed his excitement when he shared the news.
“It is with great pleasure to announce that @podcastwithmacg has a new home. 21h30pm every Wednesday @ChannelOTV from September 1. Shout out to All Chillers worldwide. The Podcast Team and Channel O. 'The revolution will be televised'.”
The celebrity edition of Podcast and Chill with MacG, featuring brand new interviews with Sama-winning and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Zahara, and kwaito legend, author and fitness mogul Kabelo ‘Bouga Luv’ Mabalane will air on the new platform.
MacG's podcasts are loved particularly for their “no filter” nature and fans always look forward to the candid conversations between MacG and his interviewees with no topic being off limits.
The show premieres on September 1 at 9.30pm.
Here are some of the reactions to the trailblazing news on the TL:
Remember when Old Mutual dropped him😞and people were trying to cancel him😭😞 kante God was cooking something bigger for him🥺❤🙏Love to see it. Biggest Congratulations to Macg and team😊❤🙏🙏#podcastandchillwithmacg— Michele_P🌻 (@Michele_Phaahla) August 23, 2021
#podcastandchillwithmacg if 'middle finger to the system' was a person— Otsile Kay (@ductor_O) August 23, 2021
True pioneer pic.twitter.com/lUB2mE46h2
Now I can finally watch #podcastandchillwithmacg dstv without missing an episode 🔥🔥🔥Congratulations MacG pic.twitter.com/cTb7qWHbX7— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) August 23, 2021
Black child be patient your time is coming ❤️❤️👊🏽#podcastandchillwithmacg pic.twitter.com/JqUK9814h5— YOUTUBE :unfiltered kedi (@KediUnfiltered) August 23, 2021
Are we still going to get episodes on YouTube?— tycoon_elvis (@ThabangElvis_) August 23, 2021
Some of us don't have DSTV but I'm happy for the progress you do my G#podcastandchillwithmacg pic.twitter.com/l7OH5OtXpE
Congratulations to #podcastandchillwithmacg you guys deserve this 🙏🏿🙏🏿— SITHALE✍🏿 (@SithaleKgaogelo) August 23, 2021
Congratulations MacG and the team. When one door closes, another opens. #podcastandchillwithmacg pic.twitter.com/kHfmnz6Z9X— Zethu💞 👑 (@MsNtfulini) August 23, 2021
MacG also had a “first” in podcast moment earlier this year when his episode featuring Zola 7 premiered in the cinema — across three different cities.