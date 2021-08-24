Leisure

Another trailblazing move by MacG’s Podcast and Chill as they air on Channel O

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter 24 August 2021
MacG's podcast will now air on TV.
Image: Instagram/MacG

Despite having being “cancelled” a few times on the net, MacG remains a fave and his podcast continues making trailblazing moves with his latest one seeing his podcast get housed by Channel O TV.

In a statement sent out by the music channel, they announced their decision to add the popular podcast to their line-up — a move they describe as a “culture reset”. 

“We love giving our viewers content that is relevant, relatable and topical, and Podcast and Chill with MacG is exactly that. The interviews are always candid, interesting and impossible to ignore. The chemistry between MacG and his guests makes for great television and we’re thrilled to have them join Channel O,” says Nomsa Philiso, the director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

Taking to social media, MacG expressed his excitement when he shared the news.

It is with great pleasure to announce that @podcastwithmacg has a new home. 21h30pm every Wednesday @ChannelOTV from September 1. Shout out to All Chillers worldwide. The Podcast Team  and Channel O. 'The revolution will be televised'.”

The celebrity edition of Podcast and Chill with MacG, featuring brand new interviews with Sama-winning and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Zahara, and kwaito legend, author and fitness mogul Kabelo ‘Bouga Luv’ Mabalane will air on the new platform.

MacG's podcasts are loved particularly for their “no filter” nature and fans always look forward to the candid conversations between MacG and his interviewees with no topic being off limits.

The show premieres on September 1 at 9.30pm.

Here are some of the reactions to the trailblazing news on the TL:

MacG also had a “first” in podcast moment earlier this year when his episode featuring Zola 7 premiered in the cinema — across three different cities.

