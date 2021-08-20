Hankey couple attacked on their farm

Police in Hankey are investigating a case of house robbery after a couple was attacked on their farm by balaclava-clad men on Thursday evening.

It is alleged that at about 6.45pm four men, all armed with firearms, broke the glass of a sliding door and stormed a farmhouse near the R331 in Hankey.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said a couple was held at gunpoint and the victims, aged 56 and 60, were also tied with electric cables.

“It is said that the suspects opened a safe, where they stole a firearm with an unknown number of rounds of ammunition,” Nkohli said.

He said the suspects also made off with jewellery, two flat-screen televisions, a laptop, cellphones and liquor.

“About an hour later, the victims managed to free themselves and activated an alarm.

“They were not injured during the incident,” he said.

Police have urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Trevor Engelbrecht, on 082-441-7735.

The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.

