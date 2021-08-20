George policeman accused of assaulting girlfriend with a pitchfork
A police officer from George is set to appear in the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court on Friday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend with a pitchfork.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) national spokesperson Grace Langa said the officer was arrested on Thursday and faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.