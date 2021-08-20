News

George policeman accused of assaulting girlfriend with a pitchfork

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 20 August 2021

A police officer from George is set to appear in the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court on Friday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend with a pitchfork. 

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) national spokesperson Grace Langa said the officer was arrested on Thursday and faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. ..

