Pamela Mabini’s Maro Foundation a helping hand to many
Kwazakhele-born do-gooder offers support wherever she can, from gender activism to feeding the hungry
Kwazakhele born-and-bred social and gender activist Pamela Mabini is driven by a passion to help others, and for the past seven years has been giving back to the community through various initiatives she has spearheaded.
Mabini is a finalist in the civil society category of The Herald Citizens of the Year award in partnership with Nelson Mandela University...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.