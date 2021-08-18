News

Pamela Mabini’s Maro Foundation a helping hand to many

Kwazakhele-born do-gooder offers support wherever she can, from gender activism to feeding the hungry

PREMIUM
Devon Koen Court reporter 18 August 2021

Kwazakhele born-and-bred social and gender activist Pamela Mabini is driven by a passion to help others, and for the past seven years has been giving back to the community through various initiatives she has spearheaded.

Mabini is a finalist in the civil society category of The Herald Citizens of the Year award in partnership with Nelson Mandela University...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising

Most Read