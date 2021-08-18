Pamela Mabini’s Maro Foundation a helping hand to many

Kwazakhele-born do-gooder offers support wherever she can, from gender activism to feeding the hungry

Kwazakhele born-and-bred social and gender activist Pamela Mabini is driven by a passion to help others, and for the past seven years has been giving back to the community through various initiatives she has spearheaded.



Mabini is a finalist in the civil society category of The Herald Citizens of the Year award in partnership with Nelson Mandela University...