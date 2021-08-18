Floating ‘wetlands’ deployed to clean up Swartkops

UN-funded initiative employed on festering estuary waters with community buy-in

PREMIUM

A strange fleet of floating “micro-wetlands” was launched this week to help clean up Nelson Mandela Bay’s festering Swartkops River estuary.



The project is co-ordinated by a multiparty group comprising the department of water and sanitation, Rhodes University, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and residents, who met under Kariega’s Niven Bridge on Monday to get proceedings under way...