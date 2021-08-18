Floating ‘wetlands’ deployed to clean up Swartkops
UN-funded initiative employed on festering estuary waters with community buy-in
A strange fleet of floating “micro-wetlands” was launched this week to help clean up Nelson Mandela Bay’s festering Swartkops River estuary.
The project is co-ordinated by a multiparty group comprising the department of water and sanitation, Rhodes University, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and residents, who met under Kariega’s Niven Bridge on Monday to get proceedings under way...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.