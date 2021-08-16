Sihle Zikalala rubbishes claims of a possible shutdown in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has refuted claims about a possible shutdown of the province said to be taking place next week.

Zikalala said posts and posters were circulated on social media alleging a total shutdown would happen on August 23.

Speaking at a briefing on Sunday regarding the Covid-19 pandemic in the province, he said the possible shutdown was a distraction and fake news.

He said law enforcement agencies are aware of the posts and are ready to step in should anything happen.

“We don’t want to be distracted by fake news and we are not taking anything for granted,” said Zikalala.

“We have received, and some people have reported, posters circulating on social media saying on August 23 there will be a shutdown. We have reported this to law enforcement agencies and we believe they are ready.”