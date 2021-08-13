Sports Radio brings Premier League to your phone

English Premier League (EPL) fans can now get live commentary, pre- and post-match content and news updates on their smartphones through Arena Holdings’ newest offering — Sports Radio.

Partnering with Vodacom through its shareholding in Bassfin Content INC (BCI), Arena Holdings launched the new platform on Friday, and will cover all 380 matches across the entire 2021/22 EPL season.

“We are very happy to be working with Vodacom to launch this service, which is the first of its kind in SA. We hope that football fans will enjoy this service as we believe Sports Radio is exactly what the market needs,” Arena Holdings MD Pule Molebeledi said.

According to Molebeledi, who is also chair of BCI, their research has shown that more people are relying on mobile devices to follow sports content.

“So BCI working with Vodacom and our technical partner PM Connect to launch Sports Radio is in line with our ambition as Arena Holdings to play an increasingly influential role in the African media landscape.”

Sports Radio subscribers can conveniently use their mobile phones to keep up with the latest news, listen to live matches and follow their favourite teams.

Besides live match commentary, subscribers will also get access to pre-match banter, postgame discussions from soccer experts, highlights packages, and a variety of podcast content, upcoming fixtures and in-depth player and club information.

For more information on how to access all the exclusive sports content on Sports Radio, visit www.sportsradio.co.za using a mobile phone connected to the Vodacom network.

HeraldLIVE