Proud Bok record on line in Bay

Los Pumas have athleticism and power to burst SA’s bubble

Provided the Springboks get their heads out of the clouds after an intoxicating series win over the British and Irish Lions, they will be favoured to dispose of a pugnacious Argentina outfit in Gqeberha on Saturday.



Though the Boks have given several front-line players a breather, they should still have enough firepower to start their Rugby Championship campaign on a winning note...