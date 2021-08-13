Gun-toting bandits no match for Hankey cattle farmer
Former 44 Parachute Regiment soldier returns fire after being shot
Three would-be robbers quickly discovered they had picked the wrong “old man” to mess with when a 72-year-old Hankey farmer — and ex-soldier — shot back, firing 19 bullets at the suspects.
The bandits, not surprisingly, quickly fled...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.