Using the Moya App to check your R350 grant application? Sassa says you shouldn't

As applications for the Covid-19 R350 grant come in, the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has issued a warning to applicants against using the “Moya App” to apply.

The agency said the app is not an authorised channel to apply or check the status of applications for the grant and urged users to instead use its channels, including the Sassa website and its social media pages.

Moya is a legitimate app but is not in partnership with the agency regarding applications for the grant.

TimesLIVE reached out to the app's owner for comment about the legitimacy of the poster bearing its logo but had received no response at the time of publishing this article.

“How to use Moya App to check Sassa grants?” reads the poster, which has since been marked “fake” by Sassa.