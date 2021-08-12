How Cocoa Life is having an impact on cocoa-growing communities

Against the backdrop of shifting environmental and global consciousness, there’s growing awareness of the impact humans have on the world around them. Coupled with the desire for connection, many people are reflecting on their choices and how their purchase decisions align with their values.

The desire to do good by supporting brands that are having a real impact in people’s lives and the environment is not new, but the trend has gained traction in the past five years.

Yaa Peprah Amekudzi, country lead of Mondelēz International’s (the makers of Cadbury) Cocoa Life programme in Ghana, says there has been an emphasis on perpetuating virtuous cycles across the value chain. While Covid-19 has amplified consumers’ desire to do good, brands have long been relooking their supply chains, with a sweeping shift to stakeholder, not shareholder, primacy.

“As cocoa is the essence of our chocolate, creating a sustainable source of cocoa is vital to our business, which is why we strive to ensure it is ‘made right’. For us, ‘made right’ means addressing the challenges our farmers are facing, such as poverty, climate change, gender inequality and limited opportunities for young people. There are no quick fixes, but it starts with a commitment and really walking the talk to apply holistic solutions.