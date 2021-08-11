Workers affected by unrest qualify for government relief fund to a max of R17,712

Employees whose salaries were affected by the unrest and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal can claim payments of up to R17,712 per month.

This was revealed in the Destroyed, Affected or Looted Workplaces Temporary Relief Scheme gazetted by employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi on Tuesday.

Nxesi said the scheme was established to provide temporary financial relief to vulnerable workers.

According to the regulations, workers who are not paid because of the closure of a workplace as of a result of unrest can claim between 38% and 60% of their pre-unrest salaries.

The monthly relief is capped at R17,712. If income replacement falls below R3,500, the worker must be paid a replacement income equal to that amount.

“An employee may only receive temporary financial relief if the total of the relief together with any additional payment towards relief or salary in any period is not more than the remuneration the employee would ordinarily have received for working during that period,” the regulations read.

Employers who have had to close business due to the unrest must apply for temporary financial relief for and on behalf of its affected employees.

Payments to workers will be made directly into their bank accounts unless special arrangements were put in place.

For employers to apply for workers the business must be registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund, and the closure must be directly linked to the destruction, damage or looting of the workplace.

It is unclear when the scheme will end, but it is expected to be reviewed every two weeks.

TimesLIVE