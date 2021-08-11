Man accused of killing ex-wife expected to plead
A 47-year-old Free State man accused of stabbing his former wife to death inside a Joubertina pharmacy is expected to plead on Thursday.
Marthinus van der Linde appeared briefly in the high court in Gqeberha on Wednesday on charges of murder and attempted murder and the possession of a dangerous weapon...
