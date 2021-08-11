Baxter: ‘Bibo’ Radebe could be a strong candidate for Kaizer Chiefs

Probably wary of fuelling expectations, Baxter did seem to err towards caution when asked in Wednesday’s press conference ahead of Chiefs’ MTN8 quarterfinal against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday about Radebe’s prospects of playing a lot of games in 2021-22.

“Look, when I first came, the very first day his training was wretched. He was all over the place and running about like a headless chicken,” Baxter said. “That I guessed, when I took him and spoke to him, was because he wanted to impress the new coach as much as he could.

“And he is a gifted player, he does have a lot of talent. We’ve all seen lots of talented players who don’t make it, for various reasons.

“But ‘Bibo’, I have to say, between that day, the Pirates game, and now, I think he got down to some work, he wanted to play within the structure of the team, play with other players and not just wanting to be individualist. So I think his progress has been excellent.

“I don’t like sitting here and saying anyone is going to play 20 or 30 games, because lots of things can affect that — lack of form, injuries, whatever.