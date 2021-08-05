Nelson Mandela Bay’s water supply still under strain
Nelson Mandela Bay’s water supply system remains under strain, particularly from the Driftsands reservoir.
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said this was because the reservoir had been unable to fill as demand matched the inflow.
“St George’s reservoir has reached a 50% recovery. This means the system is full. However, some high-rise buildings are still experiencing water disruptions,” Mniki said.
He said water tankers have been deployed to the locations below:
- Humerail Spar
- Fleming Street, old Reserve Bank
- Donkin Reserve, Central
- Summerstrand PnP
- Feather Market Hall
“Kindly note that these water tankers may leave to refill. However, they will return to the above locations,” Mniki said.
“Should any other water supply problems still persist, residents are encouraged to contact the Service Delivery Call Centre at 0800-205050 and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.