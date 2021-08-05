Nelson Mandela Bay’s water supply still under strain

Nelson Mandela Bay’s water supply system remains under strain, particularly from the Driftsands reservoir.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said this was because the reservoir had been unable to fill as demand matched the inflow.

“St George’s reservoir has reached a 50% recovery. This means the system is full. However, some high-rise buildings are still experiencing water disruptions,” Mniki said.

He said water tankers have been deployed to the locations below:

Humerail Spar

Fleming Street, old Reserve Bank

Donkin Reserve, Central

Summerstrand PnP

Feather Market Hall

“Kindly note that these water tankers may leave to refill. However, they will return to the above locations,” Mniki said.

“Should any other water supply problems still persist, residents are encouraged to contact the Service Delivery Call Centre at 0800-205050 and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

