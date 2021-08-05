What will change? Here's how Sundowns' massive deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation will work

Premier Soccer League club Mamelodi Sundowns is the latest SA flagship to join mogul Jay-Z's sports marketing agency Roc Nation.

The partnership between the two giant names is said to be a “dynamic collaboration underpinned by values of humility, excellence, and respect”.

It will, among other things, focus on brand amplification, social media strategy and execution, commercial sales and football consultation regarding transfers and the global football market.

“In an effort to maintain Sundowns’ on-field excellence, Roc Nation Sports will be providing advice and consultation regarding transfers and the global football market from the London office, led by head of football, Alan Redmond.

“The partnership will give Mamelodi Sundowns access to commercial platforms and opportunities that will continue to achieve the business objectives and goals,” the club explained.

Newly appointed Sundowns chairperson Tlhopie Motsepe said the club was proud to partner with a brand as renowned as Roc Nation Sports.

“This partnership, with one of the leading sports agencies in the world, will contribute to the club’s vision of becoming one of the best football clubs in Africa,” said Motsepe.

“We are excited to share this relationship with our most important partner, the supporters, who join us on this journey as we reach new heights in innovation, entertainment, and success.

“Our motto 'The Sky is The Limit' reminds us that no dream is too big and by working together with like-minded organisations, we can go further and inspire those around us.”