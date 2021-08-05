News

Councillor’s office set alight after illegal housing structures demolished

By Simtembile Mgidi - 05 August 2021
A case of arson has been opened after a councillor’s office was set alight after housing structures were demolished in Missionvale
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Three people were arrested after a councillor’s office was set alight on Wednesday. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at about 9.30am on Wednesday department of human settlements officials, metro police and SAPS members demolished illegal housing structures along Old Uitenhage Road.

“An hour after the demolition, the community started burning tyres on the road,” Naidu.

“At about 11.45am, about seven adults  went to the councillor’s office in Tromp Street and threw a burning tyre into the office.      

“The office was completely burnt, but there were no injuries.

“At about 2pm, SAPS Algoa Park arrested three people for public violence.”

