Federations and clubs urged to apply for municipal sponsorship

Christmas came early for some Nelson Mandela Bay sport federations and clubs as they received sporting equipment and sports gear from the metro’s department of sport, recreation, arts and culture at the Young Park Tennis Court on Thursday.



This is the third year of municipal sponsorship but sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Helga van Staaden said she was disappointed with the 2021 lack of applications...