Wheels come off for family in Ters taxi scandal
Transport co-operative linked to irregularities but chief executive says it’s just dirty politics
A mother and daughter have emerged as central figures in the freezing of taxi co-operative bank accounts in the province, where some of the alleged beneficiaries of the more than R20m in the Covid-19 relief fund include government employees, dead people and a prisoner.
The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) had obtained a preservation order to freeze 25 bank accounts, pinning the Eastern Cape Transport Tertiary Co-Operative (ECTTC) at the centre of the probe...
