Connie Ferguson's heartbreaking message to Shona: 'I thought we'd grow old together'

Members of the Ferguson family gathered to pay their last respects to late veteran actor and producer Shona Ferguson on Wednesday, with his wife Connie sharing a heartbreaking message to her husband.

Shona passed away at Milpark Hospital last Friday due to Covid-19 complications.

In a recorded message to her late husband, Connie expressed how heartbroken she was.

“My love, my skatpie, never in a million years would I be in this position that I am today, speaking as I am today without your physical presence. Sho', I thought you and I were going to grow old together. That's what I saw, that's what I saw for us. That's always been the dream,” she said.

“I never anticipated where we are today, God brought you into my life 20 years ago, and I anticipated another 20 years with you.

“I remember when we'd see elders at Cresta Mall walking while holding hands. We'd look at them and go, 'look at us at a couple of years', and we'd hold hands if we weren't holding hands already. I nursed you for 28 days.”